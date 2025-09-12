Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by 1248 Management LLC

1248 Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 73,470 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,766,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 154,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 7,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,334,926 shares of company stock valued at $795,392,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $156.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

