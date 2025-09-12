AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $6.57 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $24,945,543.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,204. The trade was a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,634 shares of company stock valued at $245,441,454 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $164.36 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

