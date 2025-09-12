Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 283.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.5%

TTEK opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

