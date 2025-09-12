Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,219 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 617,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,785.60. This trade represents a 24.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,195.20. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,256 shares of company stock worth $22,948,632. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $131.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

