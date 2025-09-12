Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 1,006,268 CSX Corporation $CSX

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,006,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,614,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 45.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
