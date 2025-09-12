Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Here’s Why

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 154 ($2.09). 28,572,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,233% from the average session volume of 2,143,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.41).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serica Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQZ
Serica Energy Trading Up 5.9%
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Martin Copeland bought 45,000 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 per share, for a total transaction of £72,450. Insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.
Serica Energy Company Profile
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Serica Energy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- It May Be Time to Buy the Dip in Texas Instruments
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.