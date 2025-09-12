Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Here’s Why

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 154 ($2.09). 28,572,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,233% from the average session volume of 2,143,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.41).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serica Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.76. The company has a market cap of £627.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,010.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

In related news, insider Martin Copeland bought 45,000 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 per share, for a total transaction of £72,450. Insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

