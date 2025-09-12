Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 530 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.5% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.34.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

