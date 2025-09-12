Swedbank AB Has $204.68 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 396.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,012,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198,029 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.21% of Intel worth $204,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,197,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $445,064,000 after purchasing an additional 576,788 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Intel by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 1,011,972 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,364,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $127,618,000 after buying an additional 865,104 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.61 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

