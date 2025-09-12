Birchbrook Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Birchbrook Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 20.8% of Birchbrook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Birchbrook Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $36,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

