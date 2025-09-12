1248 Management LLC Invests $101,000 in McKesson Corporation $MCK

1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $123,478,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

McKesson Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MCK opened at $718.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $693.40. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

