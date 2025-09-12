Swedbank AB Has $325.30 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,975,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $325,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

NYSE ZTS opened at $150.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.45. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

