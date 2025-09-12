1248 Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

1248 Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 0.6% of 1248 Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $6,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $241.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day moving average is $246.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total value of $5,750,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,722 shares in the company, valued at $91,682,168.76. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,627,930 shares of company stock worth $628,713,068 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

