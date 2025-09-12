Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9%

SCHB stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.