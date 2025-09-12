Blue Oak Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Blue Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 526.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 702,306 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,617,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 220.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 544,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after buying an additional 374,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 410,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 188,264 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

