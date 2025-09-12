Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,131,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $483.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.80. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

