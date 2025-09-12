eCIO Inc. Buys Shares of 351 Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after buying an additional 505,680 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,095,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,611.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 214,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 202,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $62,485,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $55,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of CSL stock opened at $392.07 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.77. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

