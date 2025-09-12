Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 523,035 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,035 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 0.6% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $571,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $327,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after buying an additional 1,016,902 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $170,943,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after buying an additional 616,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,198,000 after buying an additional 580,583 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $154.07 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of -178.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 107,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,860,805.60. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $1,347,200.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,860,805.60. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,278 shares of company stock valued at $100,612,557 in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

