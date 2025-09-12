1248 Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 638,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after acquiring an additional 641,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,209.72. This trade represents a 25.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

