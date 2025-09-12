Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 310 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $305.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $305.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $839.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

