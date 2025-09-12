Optima Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Optima Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $394.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.87. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $285.13 and a 12 month high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

