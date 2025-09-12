Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,082 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $216,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after buying an additional 1,635,636 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $168.01 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $261.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

