Optima Capital LLC Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Optima Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $258.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

