Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.