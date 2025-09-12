1248 Management LLC Takes $169,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 263.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2,940.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS opened at $185.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

