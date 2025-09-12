Birchbrook Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Birchbrook Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

ESGD stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $92.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

