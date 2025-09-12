Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Sold by Optima Capital LLC

Optima Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $125.46 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

