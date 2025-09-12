Intrua Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,194 Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

