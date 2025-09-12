Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $77,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VONG opened at $118.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.