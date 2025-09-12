Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $77,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $118.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

