Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

