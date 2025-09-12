Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 3.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $36,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH opened at $770.09 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $735.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.65.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

