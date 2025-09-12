First Long Island Investors LLC Has $14.02 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on USB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.