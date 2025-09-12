BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $80.63 Million Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lessened its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,278 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for about 0.5% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.36% of CMS Energy worth $80,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,835,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $71.71 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

