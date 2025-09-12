Invst LLC Buys 15,279 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.40 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

