CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $191.89 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.4% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $191,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $584.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $567.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.99. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $584.88.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

