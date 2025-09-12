Invst LLC Sells 8,384 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Invst LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 0.9% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,843,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,502,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $184.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.41.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

