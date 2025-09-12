The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Holdings Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 503.5% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,371,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GS stock opened at $785.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $793.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $727.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

