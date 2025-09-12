Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 353 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total value of $127,180.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $589,212.04. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,272 shares of company stock worth $2,561,140 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $351.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.51. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

