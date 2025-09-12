Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 77,863 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

