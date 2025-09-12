Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.