Cim LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $461.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $448.22 and its 200 day moving average is $428.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $462.32.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.