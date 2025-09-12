AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in American Tower Corporation $AMT

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,667,344,000 after acquiring an additional 434,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,621,000 after acquiring an additional 285,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,965,000 after acquiring an additional 88,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,407,000 after acquiring an additional 220,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $196.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.36 and its 200-day moving average is $213.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.