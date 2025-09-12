Maple Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $604.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $605.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

