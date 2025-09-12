Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New $310,000 Investment in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 123,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CHRD opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $140.15.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.32%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

