Fortitude Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Fortitude Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Fortitude Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fortitude Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 447,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

