Birchbrook Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Birchbrook Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.02 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.