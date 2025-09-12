Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.20.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $431.62 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

