Optima Capital LLC Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Optima Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $259.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average of $251.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $288.68.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

