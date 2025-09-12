Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.1% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

