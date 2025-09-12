Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Raised by Nova Wealth Management Inc.

Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 24.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,198,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,216,000 after purchasing an additional 236,192 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Broadcom by 24.9% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 81,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $262,377,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $359.63 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.90.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 702,758 shares worth $184,975,481. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.92.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

