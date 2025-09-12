Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plum Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 68,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,186,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 9,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $240.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.